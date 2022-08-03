By Guest Writer • 03 August 2022 • 15:30

THOUGHTFUL TRAVELLER DAY takes place on August 12 and has been created by award-winning UK based villa rental company The Thinking Traveller.

It is intended to encourage British travellers to leave a review to support the amazing small restaurants, cafés, shops and markets they have visited on holiday.

The purpose of the day is to highlight the importance of these reviews, especially following the travel industry losing a staggering €1.78 trillion due to the pandemic.

The company also commissioned a survey to find out how likely UK travellers are to leave a review for a small business abroad, to discover the cities that are the most supportive and reveal how reviews influence where you spend your money while on holiday.

Some of the findings were as follows;

London residents are the most likely to visit a business or cancel plans to visit one after reading online reviews

UK tourists need to read between four and 10 positive reviews before visiting a small business abroad

Two in five UK adults would not commit to visiting a foreign restaurant or tourist attraction without reading an online review first.

Antoine Levy, Sales & Marketing Director, at The Thinking Traveller, said: ‘’It’s a well-known fact that the travel industry has been and still remains one of the most affected by the pandemic.

“There are lots of tourism-dependent countries for which support is imperative to their economies. Knowing how crucial positive user-generated reviews are to small businesses, we wanted to play our part in helping the tourism sector to recover and encourage UK travellers to think about supporting small businesses abroad.’’

