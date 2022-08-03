UPDATE: Tragedy in the UK as newborn baby dies in unexplained death

By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 16:28

Tragedy in the UK as newborn baby dies in unexplained death. Image: Wiltshire 999s/Twitter

The tragedy of the unexplained death of the newborn occurred at a house in Swindon, Wiltshire, UK.

(Update: August 3) A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is currently in Gablecross custody for questioning, Swindon Police confirmed on Wednesday, August 8.

Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby. At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”

(Original: August 2) Wiltshire Police says it’s probing the death, which occurred at a property in The Holbeins, Grange Park in Swindon, on Monday, August 1.

Emergency services first attended the scene in the early hours of the morning, with paramedics calling police to the incident after the baby was pronounced deceased, Wiltshire 999s have confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning.”

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

A crime scene has been in place at the address since the early hours of Monday morning and remains in place on Tuesday, 2 August.