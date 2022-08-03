By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 15:21

UK paramedic suffers heart attack whilst attending a heart attack patient. Image: santoelia/Shutterstock.com

53-year-old Jeremy Williams was resuscitating a 30-year-old female heart attack victim at her home in Bedfordshire, UK, when he started experiencing severe pain.

Fortunately, Jeremy’s colleagues realised what was happening, some took over looking after the woman while others worked on Jeremy, the Mail confirmed on Wednesday, July 8.

The good news is both Jeremy and the patient they were called out to are making full recoveries.

Speaking about the incident, Jeremy said: ‘It was one of those things which never, ever happens. I can laugh about it now because I’m glad to be here, but if it hadn’t been for my colleagues it would be a completely different story.”

‘We knew it was a bad job when we arrived because the patient’s condition was so serious, but it just seemed to get worse from there.”

“I’ve come off a motorbike at high speed so know what pain is, but have never felt anything like I did on that day.”

“It was so excruciating that the crew couldn’t dry my chest to attach the ECG. But once they did get a reading, they knew what they had to do and transferred me straight to the specialist hospital at Lister where I had two stents fitted.”

“I now feel fine, but shudder to think what the outcome would be if this had happened on a country road in the middle of nowhere with no one else around.”

“But for me, everything fell into place if I was going to have a heart attack, I couldn’t have had it with better people around me.”

“I will be forever grateful for the amazing team effort which helped to save two lives that day.”