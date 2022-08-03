By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 14:32
UK schoolboy death at fairground being treated as not suspicious. Image: South East Coast Ambulance/Twitter
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7:45.AM on Wednesday, August 3.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear but South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that a teenage boy was found deceased at the scene.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday, August 3, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said:
“Incident at Pencester Gardens, Dover:”
“We were called at 7:42.AM this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.”
“We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.”
Incident at Pencester Gardens, Dover:
“We were called at 7.42am this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.
We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.” pic.twitter.com/vqUuBC9rqy
— South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) August 3, 2022
Incident at Pencester Gardens, Dover:
“We were called at 7.42am this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.
We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.” pic.twitter.com/vqUuBC9rqy
— South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) August 3, 2022
A spokesman for Kent Police confirmed that: “Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to Pencester Gardens, Dover, at 7:45.AM on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.”
“No suspicious circumstances have been reported, and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”
An investigation has today been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.