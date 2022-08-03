By Anna Ellis • 03 August 2022 • 14:32

UK schoolboy death at fairground being treated as not suspicious. Image: South East Coast Ambulance/Twitter

A young lad has died following a ‘serious incident’ at a fairground in Dover, Kent, UK.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7:45.AM on Wednesday, August 3.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear but South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that a teenage boy was found deceased at the scene.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, August 3, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said:

“Incident at Pencester Gardens, Dover:”

“We were called at 7:42.AM this morning to a serious incident at Pencester Gardens in Dover.”

“We immediately dispatched a number of clinical resources to the scene, however, sadly, a teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene.”

A spokesman for Kent Police confirmed that: “Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to Pencester Gardens, Dover, at 7:45.AM on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.”

“No suspicious circumstances have been reported, and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”

An investigation has today been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.