WATCH: Incredible moment police save disoriented vulture in Spain’s Madrid

Police in Madrid, Spain, have rescued a disoriented vulture that was wandering through the streets of the city in the morning hours of Wednesday, August 3.

The vulture in Spain’s capital city of Madrid was rescued by police officers from the Environmental Unit (UMA) of the Municipal Police.

A passer-by reportedly saw the bird walking through the Malasaña neighbourhood, in the heart of the capital, in a disoriented and exhausted state and alerted the police.

The call was made at roughly 9.am when the vulture was in the vicinity of 1 Aduana Street, according to sources from the Municipal Police.

The police shared video footage of the incident on Twitter:

“Officers from the #Centro Norte Unit make a traffic stop for the #UMA to safely rescue a #vulture that was exhausted and disoriented. It is transported to @buhos_Brinzal for recovery. #BravoCompañeros 👏👏👏👏👏👏#PMM”

