By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 12:38

WATCH: Over 1000 people evacuated as OZON warehouse catches fire in Moscow, Russia

The OZON warehouse in Moscow Russia, has caught fire with over 1000 people being forced to evacuate, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Videos of the OZON warehouse catching fire in Moscow, Russia have begun to circulate on Twitter with one user posting:

“The OZON warehouse is on fire in the Moscow region. Video from social networks.”

⚡️ The OZON warehouse is on fire in the Moscow region. Video from social networks. pic.twitter.com/bffiz6ZrTO — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Russian news agency TASS tweeted:

“Government publication, Russia. A fire broke out at an Ozon warehouse in Istra near Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.”

Пожар произошел на складе Ozon в подмосковной Истре, сообщили в ГУ МЧС РФ:https://t.co/yxuJ5lRAWn Видео: Сергей Морозов/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/XKguoXjfm2 — ТАСС (@tass_agency) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @tass_agency

According to preliminary reports the fire in the suburbs of Moscow at the OZON warehouse located in Novaya Riga has seen over 1,000 people evacuated, with part of the roof reportedly collapsing

According to OZON representatives all employees have been evacuated.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Established in 1998 as an online bookstore, OZON is one of the first e-commerce companies in Russia, often referred to as “the Amazon of Russia.”

The news follows reports of a huge fire that broke out near Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex, UK, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

