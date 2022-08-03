By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 10:45
WATCH: Taiwan posts defiant video in response to China's military escalation
Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense
Taking to Twitter, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence posted the video in defiance to China’s military escalation stating:
“#ROCArmedForces is resolved to uphold our sovereignty, liberty and democracy. We are not eager for a fight, nor will we shy away from one.”
To which one user responded with the flag of Taiwan.
— ❂委員長❂🪖（辱共一周已开始） (@niesiqi233) August 3, 2022
Credit: Twitter @niesiqi233 @MoNDefense
The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.
However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.
Taiwan’s ports and waterways, will now be blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.
The PLA announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island.
In addition, China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
