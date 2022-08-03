By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 15:17

WATCH: Ukraine shares footage of four M142 HIMARS firing on Russian targets Credit: Twitter @Militarylandnet

Videos of footage of four of Ukraine’s M142 HIMARS firing on Russian targets, began to circulate on social media, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Footage of Ukraine’s HIMARS firing on Russian targets was shared by one user on Twitter who stated:

“📽️Four Ukrainian M142 HIMARS firing at once towards Russian targets. #UkraineRussiaWar”

To which another user responded:

“Ok, i am not expert on HIMARS. Why fire them at such a high angle? Surely that would increase their probability of intercept by a SAM? Can Russian SAM hit them or are they too small? C-RAM or Iron Done, could they intercept?”

The footage comes after the US Pentagon and the Russian Defence Ministry argued over claims that the Russian military had destroyed six HIMARS launchers and 200 missiles in Ukraine.

The Pentagon denied the claims stating that Ukraine’s army had successfully been provided with the HIMARS by the US, and was using them effectively on the frontlines.

HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a type of light multiple rocket launcher developed in at the end of the 2oth Century for the United States Army which is mounted on a standard US Army M1140 truck frame.

The footage of Ukraine’s HIMARS follows the Armed Forces of Ukraine sharing footage of their usage of the Phoenix Ghost drones in their ongoing war with Russia.

