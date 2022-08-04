Age in Spain launches a ‘Guide to driving in Spain’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 August 2022 • 22:22

Spanish Driving School - Imagen Punta de Luz / Shutterstock.com

Age in Spain has launched a “Guide to driving in Spain” after conducting a poll amongst older Brits in Spain.

The guide launched on August 2 was specifically pieced together to take into account the results of a poll they conducted online that showed more than 42 per cent of those who responded, had yet to acquire a Spanish driver’s licence.

Despite the huge effort from the authorities, this newspaper and the British Consulate, more than 60 per cent of those said that there was a lack of clarity and confusion over what was needed to be able to exchange a licence.

That has meant this group of people can no longer drive in Spain, not until either an agreement is reached between the UK and Spanish governments or they take the test locally.

But even when it comes to doing the test locally there is confusion amongst this group who fear having to undertake the test in Spanish, with driving schools offering English lessons and the theory test available in English.

The “Guide to driving in Spain” is a comprehensive introduction to driving in Spain and is available free online.

It all covers bringing your car to Spain, what you need to do to be able to register it locally and how to keep it roadworthy.

Detailed guidance is also provided on how to take the test, including the required medical, booking the test, the theory and using a driving school.

It also covers what happens if you break the law, how the points system works and when or not to pay a fine.

There’s a section on what to do if you infringe the law – and how the penalty points system in Spain differs from that in the UK.

You can download the guide at https://www.ageinspain.org/post/driving-in-spain-a-guide

To make the guide more practical it includes case-study and stories from people who have been through the process. There is also advice from a former UK driving instructor.

Marijke Cazemier, a Trustee of Age in Spain and designer of the poll said: “Our Guide to Driving in Spain will be extremely useful to anyone who has still to acquire a Spanish driving licence and also to many of those who have done so and who want to make sure they comply with regulations for driving here.

“The poll was conducted anonymously on the social media platforms used by English-speaking nationals living in Spain, including the Age in Spain website and Facebook page, and gave us insight into what has been deterring people from either exchanging their licence whilst it was possible, or applying for the test.

Fiona Hulme, a volunteer from Denia said: “This guide is vital for everyone – visitors and people coming to live in Spain. There are some important differences in the Spanish driving rules, such as how to enter and exit a roundabout – that we all need to know in order to drive legally and safely in Spain”

Even if you have exchanged your licence for a Spanish one and are driving legally, it is recommended that you download and read the “Guide to driving in Spain” as it contains many useful and helpful bits of information.

