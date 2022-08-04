By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 0:43

BREAKING: Amtrak train RAMS into semi-truck in Brunswick, Maryland. Image: @SeanJEmerson/Twitter

VIDEO footage has emerged of the devastating aftermath in Brunswick, Maryland (USA) when an Amtrak train hit a semi-truck on Thursday, August 4.

Twitter user Sean Emerson posted a picture with the caption: “Onboard the Amtrak Capitol Limited and a flatbed truck pulled in front of the train at Brunswick. Felt the lurch and smelled the emergency brakes. I think we’ll be here for a while…”

Onboard the Amtrak Capitol Limited and a flatbed truck pulled in front of the train at Brunswick. Felt the lurch and smelled the emergency brakes. I think we’ll be here for a while… pic.twitter.com/B9KZuTTpQf — Sean Emerson (@SeanJEmerson) August 3, 2022

Chaos has emerged at the scene with a crossing signal “completely damaged,” according to another passenger.

One person wrote: “BREAKING video Brunswick Maryland: Amtrak Capitol Limited train with passengers on board strikes flatbed 18 wheeler carrying lumber. Both sides of road crossing had mechanical gates. No injuries. Massive cleanup ahead.”

#BREAKING video #Brunswick Maryland: #Amtrak Capitol Limited train with passengers on board strikes flatbed 18 wheeler carrying lumber. Both sides of road crossing had mechanical gates. No injuries. Massive cleanup ahead #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/jv7l3iF1Ys — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) August 3, 2022

Reporter Allison Papson said: “Breaking Capitol Limited Train 29, which departed Washington (WAS) on 8/3, is stopped west of Rockville (RKV) due to a vehicle incident on the tracks ahead.“

#Breaking Capitol Limited Train 29, which departed Washington (WAS) on 8/3, is stopped west of Rockville (RKV) due to a vehicle incident on the tracks ahead. #Amtrak pic.twitter.com/8LyMRHhVGE — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 3, 2022

Local media reports suggest that a large tri-state emergency response has been called with further resources aided from Frederick and Washington Counties in Maryland, Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, and Jefferson County, WV.

Back in June, there were multiple casualties after an Amtrak train derailed near Kansas, Missouri.

An Amtrak train – travelling en route from Chicago to Los Angeles – came off the tracks near the city of Salisbury, close to the Missouri state city of Kansas on Monday, June 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.