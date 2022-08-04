Putin awards Hero of Russia award to Colonel Olga Kachura killed in Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 8:27

Russian Colonel and artillery commander Olga Kachura killed by Ukraine's forces Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Update 8.27.am (August 4) President Vladimir Putin of Russia has awarded Colonel Olga Kachura the Hero of Russia award after she was killed in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to Colonel Olga Kachura (posthumously) – for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty,” read an official statement published by the Kremlin’s official telegram channel.

Denis Pushylin, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic commented on the award stating:

“President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to promote Colonel Olga Kachura to the posthumous title of Hero of Russia in recognition of her courage and heroism in the performance of her military duty.”

“Her fearless military service deserves to be remembered and passed on to posterity the memory of the Hero of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Hero of Russia – Olga Kachura.”

“Today we see Korsa off to her last journey…”Original 3.02.pm (August 3) Russian Colonel Olga Kachura has reportedly been killed by Ukraine’s armed forces in Horlivka, Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Olga Kachura, a Russian Colonel who was one of the founders of the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic has been killed in Ukraine.

The mayor of Horlivka Ivan Prikhodko reported the death on his official Telegram stating:

“Today is a black day for Horlivka and the republic. A brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic tragically died.” Kachura Olga Sergeevna, the victorious and unwavering Korsa!”

“Guards Colonel, commander of the rocket artillery division, Honorary Citizen of Horlivka – all these titles and titles, people’s love and respect of her fellow servicemen are only a small part of her merits.”

“On behalf of all the people of Horlivka, I extend my sincere condolences to Olga’s family and to everyone who knew and loved her. It is an irreplaceable loss for all of us! May our Heroine rest in peace and eternal memory!”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

On Thursday, July 21, the Donetsk People’s Republic signed its first memorandum to liberate Kharkiv from Ukraine.

