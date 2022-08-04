China to fire DF-17 hypersonic missiles over Taiwan in biggest ever military exercises

By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 7:30

China to fire DF-17 hypersonic missiles over Taiwan in "military exercises" JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock.com

Following rising tensions after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China will reportedly be carrying out their biggest ever live military exercises in the close to Taiwan, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

China’s biggest ever military exercises in Taiwan have caused many to speculate on a potential invasion with Chinese state-affiliated media reporting the use of hypersonic missiles:

“In exercises off Taiwan’s coast, China will use long range artillery & DF-17 hypersonic missiles for the first time, Global Times reports.”

“It said that missiles will fly over Taiwan for the first time, & Chinese forces will enter areas within 12 n. miles of Taiwan.”

“The big question here is are the drills just that, or are they phase 1 of an upcoming invasion.”

“The exercises allow for the deployment of a lot of naval forces right next to Taiwan’s coast. Such situation facilitates an invasion at a time of their choosing.”

In addition AFP News Agency reported that “the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers urge restraint as China readies massive military drills off Taiwan.”

“The situation “could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence has also commented on the situation stating:

“#ROCArmdForces are operating as usual and monitor our surroundings in response to irrational activities from PRC, aiming for changing the status quo & destabilizing the region’s security. We seek no escalation, but we don’t stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty.”

Taipei’s Maritime and Port Bureau has also issued a notice to mariners” stating:

“Response Measures to the Military Exercises Announced by People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Waters Around Taiwan (Eastern Taiwan).”

“PRC will conduct important military exercises from 10:00 on August 4 to 10:00 on August 8, 2022. There is one more exercise area added in the waters around Eastern Taiwan.”

“Vessels are urged to avoid the areas where the exercises are being held. Vessels should pay attention to navigation safety.”

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, are currently blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

