Daniel Barbero takes over as new mayor of Granada’s La Herradura

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 22:29

Daniel Barbero has taken over as the new mayor of Granada's La Herradura. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

The new mayor of La Herradura, in the province of Granada, is Daniel Barbero, who will continue to be the Almuñecar councillor for Tourism and Beaches.

Following the recent appointment of Juan José Ruiz Joya as mayor of Almuñecar, Daniel Barbero will now take over as mayor of La Herradura. Barbero will also continue in his role as councillor for Tourism and Beaches.

On July 26, Barbero said that he was taking on the new role “with great responsibility and personal satisfaction”. “It was clear to me that I had to move forward and had to be able to help the mayor by doing everything in my power to facilitate his work as the head of the municipality,” he said after thanking the mayor for the trust he has placed in him.

Juan José Ruiz Joya described his term as mayor of La Herradura as “some magnificent years in my political life” and highlighted all the positive changes that have taken place in terms of infrastructure and tourism.

“I think that Daniel Barbero is the ideal person for this because of his qualifications and experience and because he is also from La Herradura. He will have my full support,” concluded Ruiz Joya.

