By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 14:17

Spanish and Lithuanian police bust drug trafficking gang in Costa Blanca's El Campello . Image: Guardia Civl/Policia Nacional

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil and National Police – with the help of police from Lithuania – dismantled a drug trafficking gang in Spain’s El Campello.

Operation “Krabas” brought down the gang in El Campello near Alicante city according to Spanish police reports on Thursday, August 4.

Six people of Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Cuban and Moroccan nationality – two women and four men aged between 35 and 45 years – charged with trafficking hashish and anabolic steroids to distribute them through European countries were arrested by officers.

During sarches carried out in four homes in El Campello, Valencia and Roquetas de Mar (Almería), officers seized almost 90 kilograms of hashish, various anabolic substances, three high-end vehicles, two vans that had been modified to hide the drugs, two motorcycles, €9,145, multiple mobile phones, various vacuum packaging machines and tools for growing marijuana.

Although the gang’s base of operations was located in El Campello, one of the women was based in Roquetas de Mar, and she was the one who provided the gang with hashish, which was later hidden in the ‘false bottom’ of the vehicles to be transported later to European countries.

The investigations began on May 30, 2022, when Lithuanian Police through EUROPOL informed Spain’s Guardia Civil that a criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking had settled in the Valencian Community town of El Campello.

During the course of the investigations, officers also travelled to the towns of Benidorm and San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia).

On July 10, a drug-dealing network in Alicante on the Costa Blanca was busted and 16 people were arrested after six searches uncovered more than two kilos of cocaine, MDMA crystal, ecstasy, pink 2-CB drugs, and anabolic substances. More than 9,500 euros in cash was seized.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.