Eder García Colomer takes over as head of Palma Fire Department

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 23:41

Eder García Colomer has taken over as the head of the Palma Fire Department. Credit: Palma Town Hall

The new head of the Fire Department in Palma, Eder García Colomer, has previously worked for the Tarragona Fire Department and the Barcelona City Council.

The new head of Operational Command of the Fire and Rescue Service (SCIS) of the Palma Town Council, Eder García Colomer, took up his post on August 1. Together with the director-general for Citizen Safety, Gloria Nieto, Eder García toured the facilities of the Palma Fire Department. They visited the branches in Playa de Palma and Sa Teulera, as well as the Magdalena Rigo Headquarters.

In his professional career, García has worked as a sub-inspector for the Tarragona Fire Department, which belongs to the Generalitat de Catalunya, where he has also worked as a firefighter/driver. Likewise, he has worked at the Public Security Institute of Cataluña (ISPC) and as a firefighter/driver for the Barcelona City Council. Therefore, he has direct knowledge and practical experience in performing rescues and extinguishing fires.

García has a master’s degree in applied sciences (engineering) from the University of Lleida and studies in electrical and mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Cataluña.

