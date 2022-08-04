BREAKING NEWS: Ofgem to update quarterly price caps to protect UK consumers from winter price hikes Close
Former boxing World Champion Australian Johnny Famechon dies aged 77

By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 10:53

Former boxing World Champion Australian Johnny Famechon dies aged 77

Former Boxing World champion and Australian legend Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia at the age of 77, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

Johnny Famechon, a former boxing World Champion who boxed for over 20 years, has died.

The legendary fighter had 56 wins, six draws and only five losses during his professional career.

Born in France in 1945, under the name Jean-Pierre Famechon, he would later move to Australia at five years of age.

In 1969 he achieved his status of World Champion after defeating Jose Legra from Cuba at London’s Albert Hall.

He was inducted into Australia’s National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, being elevated to legend status in 2021

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

“Remembering a famous win for Johnny Famechon.”

“The WBC champion makes his second defence of his featherweight crown, halting Fighting Harada in their high-stakes rematch.”

“It would go down as the final world title triumph of Famechon’s career.”

Credit: Twitter @ausboxing

Credit: Twitter @greg_cary

Credit: Twitter @ben_damon

Credit: Twitter @JohnCasey2880

Credit: Twitter @Fiesty_Filly

Credit: Twitter @niloc14061952

Credit: Twitter @b0xingfan

Credit: Twitter @RealAngryAussie

The news of the death of former boxing World Champion Johnny Famechon comes after reports of the death of Latvian footballer Andrejs Rubins, who formerly played for Crystal Palace, at the age of 43, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

