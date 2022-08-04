By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 10:53
Former boxing World Champion Australian Johnny Famechon dies aged 77 Credit: Twitter @ben_damon
Johnny Famechon, a former boxing World Champion who boxed for over 20 years, has died.
The legendary fighter had 56 wins, six draws and only five losses during his professional career.
Born in France in 1945, under the name Jean-Pierre Famechon, he would later move to Australia at five years of age.
In 1969 he achieved his status of World Champion after defeating Jose Legra from Cuba at London’s Albert Hall.
He was inducted into Australia’s National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, being elevated to legend status in 2021
Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:
“Remembering a famous win for Johnny Famechon.”
“The WBC champion makes his second defence of his featherweight crown, halting Fighting Harada in their high-stakes rematch.”
“It would go down as the final world title triumph of Famechon’s career.”
Credit: Twitter @ausboxing
Sad to hear of the passing of Johnny Famechon. I remember listening to his stunning win over Jose Legra on a tiny tranny in 1969. It cemented a love of the magic of radio..and of a wonderful champion. Well fought Johnny.
— Greg Cary (@greg_cary) August 4, 2022
Credit: Twitter @greg_cary
Australia has lost a sporting icon. May the legendary Johnny Famechon rest in peace. The former world champion has passed away at 77. pic.twitter.com/Sx3TkDjcdz
— Ben Damon (@ben_damon) August 3, 2022
Australian boxing legend Johnny Famechon has sadly passed away 🙏🥊
Here he is retaining his WBC Featherweight title against Fighting Harada in Japan in 1970 #RIPFamo pic.twitter.com/7gIxf9UyUY
— John Casey (@JohnCasey2880) August 3, 2022
VALE JOHNNY FAMECHONBorn Jean-Pierre Famechon in France in 1945, he migrated to Australia when he was five years old and won a world title in 1969, becoming just the third Australian boxer in history to do so.The former world champion was 77.
— ⭐…Fey…..🌟 (@Fiesty_Filly) August 4, 2022
👉 56 wins from 67 fights.👉 WBC featherweight champion👉 Australian and World Boxing Hall of Fame member.There's only Johnny Famechon…. RIP 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ilyqx7GCKX
— niloc1406195 Colin President Elect 😜😜😂😂 (@niloc14061952) August 4, 2022
Rest in peace for former featherweight champion, Johnny Famechon who has sadly passed away aged 77. He was a brilliant, smooth boxer with great footwork, excellent defence & jab. He retired very young but still had some impressive victories, most notably stopping Fighting Harada.
— b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) August 4, 2022
R.I.P Fammo Johnny Famechon pic.twitter.com/we9c8UWVzJ
— Angryaussie #LovesAustralia (@RealAngryAussie) August 4, 2022
The news of the death of former boxing World Champion Johnny Famechon comes after reports of the death of Latvian footballer Andrejs Rubins, who formerly played for Crystal Palace, at the age of 43, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.
