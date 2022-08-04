By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 10:53

Former boxing World Champion Australian Johnny Famechon dies aged 77 Credit: Twitter @ben_damon

Former Boxing World champion and Australian legend Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia at the age of 77, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

Johnny Famechon, a former boxing World Champion who boxed for over 20 years, has died.

The legendary fighter had 56 wins, six draws and only five losses during his professional career.

Born in France in 1945, under the name Jean-Pierre Famechon, he would later move to Australia at five years of age.

In 1969 he achieved his status of World Champion after defeating Jose Legra from Cuba at London’s Albert Hall.

He was inducted into Australia’s National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, being elevated to legend status in 2021

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

Remembering a famous win for Johnny Famechon. The WBC champion makes his second defence of his featherweight crown, halting Fighting Harada in their high-stakes rematch. It would go down as the final world title triumph of Famechon's career.#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/QAC9fCUuxw — Aus-Boxing.com (@ausboxing) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ausboxing

Sad to hear of the passing of Johnny Famechon. I remember listening to his stunning win over Jose Legra on a tiny tranny in 1969. It cemented a love of the magic of radio..and of a wonderful champion. Well fought Johnny. — Greg Cary (@greg_cary) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @greg_cary

Australia has lost a sporting icon. May the legendary Johnny Famechon rest in peace. The former world champion has passed away at 77. pic.twitter.com/Sx3TkDjcdz — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ben_damon

Australian boxing legend Johnny Famechon has sadly passed away 🙏🥊 Here he is retaining his WBC Featherweight title against Fighting Harada in Japan in 1970 #RIPFamo pic.twitter.com/7gIxf9UyUY — John Casey (@JohnCasey2880) August 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JohnCasey2880

VALE JOHNNY FAMECHON

Born Jean-Pierre Famechon in France in 1945, he migrated to Australia when he was five years old and won a world title in 1969, becoming just the third Australian boxer in history to do so.

The former world champion was 77. — ⭐…Fey…..🌟 (@Fiesty_Filly) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Fiesty_Filly

👉 56 wins from 67 fights.

👉 WBC featherweight champion

👉 Australian and World Boxing Hall of Fame member.

There's only Johnny Famechon…. RIP 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ilyqx7GCKX — niloc1406195 Colin President Elect 😜😜😂😂 (@niloc14061952) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @niloc14061952

Rest in peace for former featherweight champion, Johnny Famechon who has sadly passed away aged 77. He was a brilliant, smooth boxer with great footwork, excellent defence & jab. He retired very young but still had some impressive victories, most notably stopping Fighting Harada. — b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @b0xingfan

Credit: Twitter @RealAngryAussie

The news of the death of former boxing World Champion Johnny Famechon comes after reports of the death of Latvian footballer Andrejs Rubins, who formerly played for Crystal Palace, at the age of 43, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

