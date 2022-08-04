By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 13:03

FSB arrests Head of Russia's Anti-Corruption department for accepting bribes Credit: rebrova irina/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s FSB has reportedly detained the Head of Russia’s Economic Security and Anti-Corruption for accepting bribes, as reported on Thursday, August 8.

The FSB detained the Head of Russia’s Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Department of the Department of Internal Affairs in the North-East Administrative District, Alexander Basov, on Wednesday, August 3.

The 43-year-old police colonel had reportedly demanded the head of the “Moscow city centre of disinfection” Mikhail Pikelnogo, pay 5 million roubles for the termination of verification activities related to the expenditure of budgetary funds.

Pikelnogo agreed, but went to the meeting alongside officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry’s Department of Internal Affairs.

When Pikelnogo pretended to carry out the transfer, the FSB agents appeared and arrested Basov.

He is currently under investigation by Russia’s Investigative Committee, as reported by Baza.

The news follows reports from Thursday, May 5, when a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Police Major was reportedly arrested by Ukraine’s Security service.

“Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have exposed and detained an active employee of the National Police Department in Kharkiv Region who was passing intelligence information to the enemy,” stated Ukraine’s Security Service as reported by Ukrinform.

