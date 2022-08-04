Grupo Platinum Estates: Exclusive development in the heart of San Juan de Los Terreros

By Laura Kemp • 04 August 2022 • 10:23
Do you dream of a private home by the sea, close to the town centre and the beach? Yet not in the noise of the traffic or the bars?? It is here now for you to own.
Additional optional extras; to have an underbuild with an English patio offering lots of natural light, giving parking, extra rooms and storage. With a fireplace, car charging connection and complete solar system, the Grupo Platinum team are here to guide you, call us on 950 466 112.
This exclusive promotion is characterised by space, the use of high‐quality materials and extra‐large plots for a holiday or all‐year‐round living. Fall in love at first sight! An independent villa of the stars, see them in the sky and feel them in your heart, see you there.
€310,000. Reserve your home now with a payment of just €7,000.
Call now to obtain more information, and organise your reservation for €7,000, 950 466 112.
