By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 12:32

Journalist Savik Shuster receives three-year ban from Ukraine for criticising authorities Oleh Dubyna/Shutterstock.com

Savik Shuster an alleged Pro-Russian journalist has has been banned from entering Ukraine for three years, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

“Pro-Russian” journalist Savik Shuster has received the ban from Ukraine for his programme “Svoboda Slova” that criticised the Ukrainian authorities.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine personally called the journalist a “destabiliser of the situation in the country”.

Shuster, known for his work on authoritative political talk shows, is now on Ukraine’s “red-list” which will mean he will not be allowed to cross Ukraine’s borders on the basis of martial law.

The journalist has reportedly been in Italy since February, where he studied as a young man and wrote for a local newspaper.

Shuster was born in Vilnius, Lithuania, in 1952, later moving to Canada and graduating with a medical degree from McGill University in Montreal.

The news follows reports of Russian journalist Alexey Pivovarov being declared a foreign agent for advertising income from Google and a transfer from the founders of the Redkollegiya award, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the first “foreign agent” transaction of about $2,000 came to Pivovarov in February 2020 from the Sreda Foundation, a company registered in Bermuda.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.