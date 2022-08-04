L’Alfas del Pi JustiProp Office providing free legal advice

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 August 2022 • 22:56

Legal advice - Image TheCorgiShutterstock.com

L’Alfas del Pi JustiProp Office has been open since March this year, providing free legal guidance, advice and information for residents.

The service, which was expanded on Monday, August 1 to include mediation services, is proving to be a real hit with residents.

Funded by the Generalitat Valenciana and staffed by professional lawyers, the service helps and advises residents who may be involved in legal proceedings or who simply need to resolve legal queries.

L’Alfàs del Pi Town Council has coordinated the opening of this office, in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Interior and Public Administration and the Alicante Bar Association.

The main objective of this The service is available in person and is provided on Wednesdays, from 3 to 7 pm on the premises of the Centre L’Alfàs + Social, located in the street Rosa dels Vents, between the IES L’Arabí and CEIP Veles e Vents.

To access the service, you must make an appointment by calling 965887328.

JustiProp informs citizens, among other matters, about the services provided by the Generalitat and other administrations and public bodies in terms of access to justice, mediation, assistance to victims of crime and protection of rights; about public or private resources to which they can turn for the protection and defence of their rights and legitimate interests.

Likewise, legal advice and guidance is given prior to legal proceedings and information is also provided on administrative procedures before the civil, commercial and property registers. Similarly, JustiProp provides support to residents for electronic queries on judicial or administrative procedures.

The L’Alfas del Pi JustiProp Office, which is providing free legal advice, is open to all residents of the town.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.