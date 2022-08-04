Man Threatens Ex-Wife with an Axe in Valencia

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 20:09

Man arrested and is accused of crimes of domestic abuse and violation of a restraining order Sadik Gulec /Shutterstock.com

Arrested for threatening his ex-wife with an axe, despite having a restraining order.

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Valencia after allegedly going to his ex-partner’s house and threatened her with an axe, despite having a restraining order on the victim, this took place in the presence of the young child the couple have in common.

As reported by the Police in a statement, the events occurred on Sunday afternoon around 3:30pm, when the officers were called on 091 to the home in the Patraix district, in Valencia, where the man was threatening several people with an axe and breaking several pieces of furniture.

The man is accused of crimes of domestic abuse and violation of a restraining order, as explained by the officers in a statement.

The police officers went to the home, where they found a woman and her young son. They found out that moments before, her ex-partner had appeared at the house in an aggressive manner and after breaking several pieces of furniture, had threatened the woman with an axe.

The agents located the man and next to him, an axe which was seized. Additionally, they found out that he had an active restraining order from his ex-partner. He was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of domestic abuse. The perpetrator is of Romanian origin has a police record and has been remanded for trial.

If you or someone you know is a victim of physical, psychological, sexual, economic or any other type of violence, then contact the numbers below.

Andalucia: Domestic Violence Support Organisations

National contact numbers

Emergency Telephone Number: 112

Helpline: 016

Immediate 24-hour information, advice and assistance

Phone: 016 / Text: 900 116 016

Email: [email protected]

