By Nicole King • 04 August 2022 • 7:18

Marbella moments with Nicola King: Summer Time

I have to say that the living is easy although I’m quite busy with recording two shows this week in order to embrace the changeover to my ‘out and about the month of August, even though there are many of us working through our summer holidays, what a wonderful place to do so.

One could possibly muse that there are too many tourists but that’s how our city thrives, so bring it on!

With this said please be aware that each nationality brings with it many expectations, certain habits and an overwhelming abundance of stupidity.

“Leaving one’s brain on the plane” is not a myth.

Watch out for those motorists that drive on the wrong side of the road, pull off and then suddenly pull back onto the motorway; they’re all over the place. Many are made easy to identify by the Rent-A-Car stickers on the rear windscreen but others are hiding in plain sight.

Please understand that here the zebra crossing does not mean that a car will automatically stop and the fact that their positioning is usually at the exit of roundabouts or from motorways can make the experience quite hair-raising. This is heightened with so many people whizzing around in their flash cars – some not so flash – speeding up and down our roads, many of them severely under the influence of alcohol and/or other substances.

We should remind ourselves not to succumb to the temptation to look at, use or text on our ‘phones when in intense traffic and certainly not whilst driving. This or even using GPS can lead to not just fines but also significant points off your driving license.

The same goes for drinking and driving; if you have enough money to go out, save some for a taxi home (if you don’t have Linea Directa insurance that would take you home for free, up to 4 times a month at no extra charge and even put your motorbike or car on a tow truck so you don’t have to go back the next day).

Alternatively, why not support our #ZeroHero partner venues gifting the designated driver with free soft drinks; why pay if you don’t have to?

I think it’s unnecessary to say that dogs shouldn’t be left in cars, not even for two minutes but for those who are not used to living in this stifling heat you might not think about how quickly it can affect them and the same goes for human beings. Please also note that with alcohol, the effects are always going to be more intense.

For tourists and residents alike, please watch, like, share and follow #MarbellaNow on RTV Marbella, also online, to see what exciting happenings are going on in our city, from behind the scenes.

It’s an honour for me to meet so many privileged ‘brains’ and realise how much we can learn from each other, If we take the time to listen, or in this case, watch.

Much love & happy summer to all.