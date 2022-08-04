By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:32

Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Mental Motorsports

On Wednesday, July 27, I was invited to attend the Mental Motorsports event at the Marbella Arena, Puerto Banus.

Mental Motorsports is Marbella’s Motorsports Car Club. They provide everything you need for your sportscar or race car with a full range of services that will keep it running smoothly all year round, including maintenance plans, tailored specifically to each type of vehicle. The club invites car owners to spend time together sharing their love of cars.

Speaking to Chris Tulmore, from Mental Motorsports, he said the support and turnout was outstanding. He is looking forward to the Andalucian GTCC Racing championship, where Mental Motorsports will have 8 cars competing. The Volkswagen specially made race car was on show at the event.

The event was a collaboration, for Mental Motorsports Marbella, with Miss Raw and the Arena. There was a magnificent range of sports cars that arrived from 6.00pm and were parked around the arena, making it quite a vision for any car lovers.

The sense of love and pride the owners had in their cars was quite impressive. Elgar Bourman, from Mental Motorsports explained that they had more than 90 cars, including 10 of the most expensive cars in the world.

Ferraris, Masseratis, Bugattis, Lambouginis, Rolls Royce to name but a few. They were all polished to perfection and presented perfectly. The roar of the engines and the smell of testosterone is one I will remember for a long time.

Miss Raw was the venue for the Dinner and prize giving. Located in the Arena Miss Raw will take you on an Asian journey you won’t forget.

With entertainment and a DJ it was a wonderful evening for all those who attended. Everyone was certainly made feel very welcome.

The next planned car meeting is Thursday August 11th 2022 in Sotogrande. Venue to be advised.