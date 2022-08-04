Simply thriving show their appreciation to firefighters

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:56
Image - Val Williams
This is with the approval of the authorities including of course the Fire Department. Photos need to be submitted and the Fire Department with choose, approve or reject photos. Do you have a photo that you have taken of the fire fighting which lasted for three days on the hills behind Mijas? If so could you [email protected] for him to submit them with his photos?
Fundraising is organised to cover the cost of the printing of the calendars and they will be freely distributed. Over 2,000 euros is needed and Val Williams has 310 euros of sponsorship from her recent ParaSailing adventure.
A special afternoon is planned on September 28th with a fashion show courtesy of Brian Piccolo for the ladies, a man’s quiz for the men with a nice prize, entertainment courtesy of Brian and Nathan Dean and afternoon tea at La Sierra.
Each month of the calendar has already been sponsored by companies in the area. Thank you everyone for your support.
