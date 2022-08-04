Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Sister Sledge in Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:20

Out and about with Lynn McCabe: Sister Sledge. Image: EWN

FORMED in 1971 the vocal power house of the band Sister Sledge are continually touring the world, bringing their universal love through their music. On Saturday, July 30 we were privileged to have them visit us here in Marbella!



I arrived at 7.30 ish and was delighted to see all the bars and restaurants flourishing with concert goers. Umbrellas bar seemed to be the ‘go to spot’ before and after and Kara was the fantastic host that she always is.

Hailing from Philadelphia, the band Sister Sledge is now led by Debbie, one of the original, band members. She was joined by her son and daughter, Camille and David, along with her nephew Thaddeus and together they transported us back to our boogie days.

Mr Maph was the warm up act, and gave a wonderful performance. It was lovely to catch up with Sam Woodrow and Summer who will be working with the concerts at the arena.

The Marbella Arena is an amazing venue and holds just over 5,000 people. Mr Giles Brown introduced Sister Sledge to the stage, and he encouraged the whole crowd to come down from the sides, to the front of the stage.

So as darkness fell and they took to the stage there was a wonderful party atmosphere. Some came in fancy dress. A real mix of ages ‐ but certainly many of the more mature were taken on a journey back to their disco days, and loved every minute of it (myself included). During the performance they introduced a dance-off, taking some people from the crowd, but there was one superstar ‐ Noah Ammar, aged 12 and from Marbella ‐ who took to the stage and showed them how it’s done.

The three participants all did their best, but it was Noah who stole the show. His mum Irene, owner of the Orange Tree Restaurant in the old town Marbella, explained that he had no rehearsals, he just took to the stage with such confidence and rhythm. I have a feeling Saturday was the first of many big performances for Noah Ammar.

Sister Sledge performed a collection of their hits and some of their new material. And fair to say they treated the crowd to a fabulous evening. The finale was of course the hit, We Are Family and the whole arena joined together in chorus, making it very memorable.

Superstars of the 90s

ON Saturday, August 6, come with us on a journey to the 90s. Superstars of the 90s is an incredible party that will take us back in time, making us feel young again!! We will sing and dance to all the hits of the 90s, hand in hand with original artist. Show takes place in Recinto Ferial de Estepona. Tickets still available ‐ VIP ‐ tables for groups ‐ contact WhatsApp 651 744 932 or [email protected]

Queen tribute band

SATURDAY August 27 ‐ The Queen Forever Tribute band will perform in Taf Estepona. Following their recent success at the Hard Rock in Ibiza and Spain’s got Talent, we are looking forward to seeing these guys. Tickets €20.00. Show starts 8pm for more information email [email protected]

Got something going on locally, then contact me at [email protected] or 678 033 241.