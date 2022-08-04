WOW Music Festival brings summer madness to Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 9:43
Image - Marbella Arena
Enter the Wow on Thursday the 4th of August and be witness of the biggest artists performing at the Marbella Arena
Line up going to print:
CKAY 1 Love Nwantiti, Russ Millions, 3Robi, Afrobros , Hype Tribe, Poke, Don Duro, Rotjoch, Wow provide the music, you just have to bring your friends and your best vibes to the festival!!!
Tickets available from Marbella Arena
This is going to be an amazing event I caught up with the promoter Angelo during the week and he explained this is the first of many WOW concerts planned for the Arena.
