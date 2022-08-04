BREAKING NEWS: Ofgem to update price caps quarterly to protect UK consumers from winter price hikes Close
WOW Music Festival brings summer madness to Marbella

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 9:43

Image - Marbella Arena

The Wow Music Festival brings summer madness to Marbella!

Enter the Wow on Thursday the 4th of August and be witness of the biggest artists performing at the Marbella Arena

Line up going to print:

CKAY 1 Love Nwantiti, Russ Millions, 3Robi, Afrobros , Hype Tribe, Poke, Don Duro, Rotjoch, Wow provide the music, you just have to bring your friends and your best vibes to the festival!!!

Tickets available from Marbella Arena

This is going to be an amazing event I caught up with the promoter Angelo during the week and he explained this is the first of many WOW concerts planned for the Arena.

