POLLY APPEAL: Mijas mother urgently raising €4,000 to save rescue dog

By Sally Underwood • 04 August 2022 • 14:56
POLLY APPEAL: Single mother urgently raising €4,000 to save rescued podenco. Image: Julie Frank
The single mother needs to raise €4,000 to pay for successful surgery to the dog which saw her kidney removed in Mijas on Thursday, August 4.
Now nine, podenco Polly has been with Julie and her daughter Ava, 16, since they moved to Mijas five years ago, and is a vital part of the family.
Julie told the Euro Weekly News: “When we moved from the UK my daughter was a bit nervous about coming to Spain so we got two rescue dogs, both podencos, to help make it feel like home.”
When she rescued Polly, Julie was told that the animal had previously had health problems but that with the right diet she would be ok.
However since then Polly has had multiple health problems, thought to be connected to surgery earlier in her life, resulting in an urgent appeal for emergency surgery on Wednesday, August 3.
Setting up a Go Fund Me page, Julie managed to raise an amazing €1,387, while a local rescue centre has generously donated another €500.
On August 4, Polly underwent successful surgery to remove her kidney, but Julie still needs to raise funds to reach the estimated €4,000 it will cost for Polly´s vet care.
Julie told the EWN: “The operation was successful but today is crucial. She could have a heart attack at any time but she´s being given the best of care.”
“She´s beaten the odds multiple times before and she means the world to us. If it´s successful we´ve been told she could live another three years.
“With the help of a few other people we should be able to our target to pay for her vet´s fees help her live longer.”
Julie also praised Lourdes, the vet who has been caring for Polly at Animalvet.
To donate to Polly´s vet bills, visit https://gofund.me/f37c5daa.
