By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 10:20

Putin honours Chechen General Apti Alaudinov with Hero of Russia Award Credit: Telegram @Kadyrov95

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has awarded Chechen General Apti Alaudinov with the highest state award, the Hero of Russia Award, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

The news of Putin bestowing the Hero of Russia Award to Chechen General Apti Alaudinov was shared by Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, who took to his official telegram to post:

“Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the contribution made by Apti Alaudinov, a dear brother, a combat general and Secretary of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, to the common cause of the struggle against the Banderaites, Nazis and Shaitans in Donbas and Ukraine. ”

“By his Decree, the President of the country conferred on him the highest state award – the title of Hero of Russia.”

“Apti Aronovich has professionally and qualitatively fulfilled the tasks set by the country’s leadership. He not only performed titanic work to coordinate the activities of subdivisions subordinated to him, but personally participated in clearing the territories from bandits.”

⠀

“Apti Aronovich is proud of the fact that he did not fail even once during the numerous contacts with the enemy. He made right decisions in cold blood and always managed to defeat or surrender the enemy.”

“His subordinates can be justly proud of such a brave and courageous commander and take the worthiest example from him.”

“I sincerely congratulate Apti Aronovich on this special event in his life. From the bottom of my heart I wish him new successes in the service of the Fatherland and the people of Russia! AKHMAT-SILA!!!”

The news follows Vladimir Putin signing a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to Colonel Olga Kachura (posthumously) – for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty.

