Puzzle Solutions Edition 1935

By Marcos • 04 August 2022 • 10:50

WORD SPIRAL

1 Sofa; 2 Atop; 3 Pail; 4 Lack; 5 Kepi; 6 Isle; 7 Epic; 8 Call; 9 Lush; 10 Hype; 11 Edit; 12 Trio; 13 Oche; 14 Eros; 15 Scum; 16 Moan. CHANCEL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Carl Sagan; 2 New Zealand; 3 House of Lords; 4 Edna O’Brien; 5 St. Mark; 6 Ayrton Senna; 7 Dawn Fraser; 8 Frankincense; 9 Boxing; 10 Aretha Franklin.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Education; 8 Wits; 9 Come round; 10 Show up; 11 Steak; 14 Ruler; 15 Nips; 16 Yield; 18 Lyre; 20 Elgar; 21 Snail; 24 Enjoin; 25 Saboteurs; 26 Menu; 27 Herbalist.

Down: 1 Swiss roll; 2 Strollers; 4 Drop; 5 Crest; 6 Trojan; 7 Owns; 9 Curry; 11 Swell; 12 Kid gloves; 13 Astronaut; 17 Deans; 19 Entomb; 22 Ideal; 23 Made; 24 Eros.

QUICK

Across: 3 Spear; 9 Rueful; 10 Resume; 11 Metal; 12 Alan; 15 Baboon; 17 Disease; 19 Spy; 20 Exist; 22 Serve; 24 Ewers; 25 Excel; 27 Gas; 29 Largest; 32 Allies; 34 Sash; 35 Ranch; 37 Prompt; 38 Easter; 39 Testy.

Down: 1 Dread; 2 Texas; 3 Sum; 4 Please; 5 Arab; 6 Relapse; 7 Kudos; 8 Penny; 13 Liberal; 14 Nerve; 16 Oppress; 18 Expel; 21 Twigs; 23 Excerpt; 26 Lancet; 27 Gawps; 28 Sloop; 30 Earth; 31 There; 33 Sate; 36 Hay.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Barba, 4 Coldest, 8 Witness, 9 Clave, 10 Sardinas, 11/5 Good luck, 13 Cerrar, 14 Pollos, 17 Best, 19 Ladrones, 22 Llaga, 23 Candela, 24 Aumento, 25 Space.

Down: 1 Bowls, 2 Retirar, 3 American, 4 Costas, 6 Enano, 7 Tiendas, 12 Sobrinas, 13 Cebolla, 15 Lenteja, 16 Gancho, 18 Spasm, 20 Snake, 21 Lawn.

NONAGRAM

INCREMENT

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE