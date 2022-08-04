Sigfrido Fruit commits to the environment with new sustainable technology

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 11:41

Sigfrido Fruit has committed to the environment with its new sustainable technology. Credit: Sigfrido Fruit

Sigfrido Fruit, based in Velez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, has taken a big step towards sustainability with its new photovoltaic technology.

On July 29, the company Sigfrido Fruit, which is based in Velez-Malaga and sells more than five million kilos of subtropical fruit each year, presented its new photovoltaic technology. The technology will allow it to directly transform sunlight into electricity so that it can become a significantly more sustainable company. The event was also attended by the mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the councillor for Safety, Agriculture and Fisheries, José María Domínguez Pérez.

Sigfrido Molina, the CEO of Sigfrido Fruit, said: “From now on, we are a company that is more committed to the environment. The aim is to produce as much energy as we consume. We will reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that go into the atmosphere with this exciting project, making us pioneers in the province.”

Sigfrido Fruit currently consumes 231,572 kWh of electricity each year, and the new project is designed to allow them to produce 151,528 kWh, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 60,611.20 kg each year.

