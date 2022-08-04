Spain’s National Police arrest man in Valencia for threatening ex-wife with an axe

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 20:09
Spain's National Police arrest man for threatening ex-wife with an axe in Valencia. Image: Sadik Gulec /Shutterstock.com
As reported by the Police in a statement, the events occurred on Sunday, August 31 at around 3.30 pm, when the officers were called on 091 to the home in the Patraix district, in Valencia, where the man was threatening several people with an axe and breaking several pieces of furniture.
The man is accused of crimes of domestic abuse and violation of a restraining order, as explained by the officers in a statement.
The police officers went to the home, where they found a woman and her young son. They found out that moments before, her ex-partner had appeared at the house in an aggressive manner and after breaking several pieces of furniture, had threatened the woman with an axe.
The agents located the man and next to him, an axe which was seized. Additionally, they found out that he had an active restraining order from his ex-partner. He was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of domestic abuse. The perpetrator is of Romanian origin has a police record and has been remanded for trial.
If you or someone you know is a victim of physical, psychological, sexual, economic or any other type of violence, then contact the numbers below.
Andalucia: Domestic Violence Support Organisations
National contact numbers
Emergency Telephone Number: 112
Helpline: 016
Immediate 24-hour information, advice and assistance
Phone: 016 / Text: 900 116 016
Email: [email protected]
