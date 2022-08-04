Spanish government commits to improving A-7 motorway in Rincon de la Victoria

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 13:59

The Spanish government has committed to improving the A-7 motorway in Rincon de la Victoria. Credit: Rincon Town Hall

The section of the A-7 motorway that runs through Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, has long been a cause of complaints from residents.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has demanded a definitive and urgent solution to the problematic issues with the part of the A-7 motorway that passes through the municipality and has managed to get the Spanish Ministry of Transport to commit to making specific improvements to it.

The mayor visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda in Madrid on July 27 for a meeting with the Rincon councillor for Town Planning, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, the director-general of Roads of the Spanish government, Javier Herrero Lizano, and the head of the Area of Eastern Andalusia, Salvador Fernández Quesada.

The mayor explained to Herrero Lizano that the three major problems are the poor condition of the surface of the road, the noise pollution affecting the residents and the continuous traffic jams.

“Another step has been taken in our struggle to achieve a definitive solution to these problems. We had to move forward by bringing the problem to the Ministry, which is what we have done,” said Salado.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.