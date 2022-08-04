Spanish government’s energy-saving decree slammed by Costa del Sol tourism chief

By Chris King • 04 August 2022 • 22:36

Image of Burriana, Nerja, Costa del Sol. Credit: Nerja Town Hall.

The government’s energy-saving decree has been slammed by the president of Malaga Municipal Council, and the head of Costa del Sol tourism.

Francisco Salado, the president of Malaga Municipal Council, and the public company Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol, today, Thursday, August 4, described the energy-saving decree approved by the central government as “a new blow to the tourism sector”.

He went on to emphasise the differences between Spain and other European countries, or even the same country. Mr Salado suggested that the Government: “spend a little mental energy thinking of more effective, less effective and less destructive energy saving measures” regarding the tourism, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

“One thing is the anecdote of the tie of the President of the Government, but we could never imagine that later they were going to suffocate one of the main productive sectors of our country, which is already having a bad enough time, without having to endure the new occurrences of the Government”, he continued.