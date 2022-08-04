By Guest Writer • 04 August 2022 • 12:37

King Felipe VI received Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Credit: Casa S.M. del Rey Twitter

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, in Palma on Tuesday August 2.

King Felipe invariably spends his summer holiday in Mallorca with his family and it has become a tradition that the Prime Minister should meet with him to make an annual assessment of the situation in the country.

Much of the discussion covered the state of the economy and the PM who was delighted with the tourism figures for the first six months of the year said “More than 30 million foreign tourists have visited our country this year and that means that we have a strong and thriving tourism sector; if the data continue like this, we will recover the tourist figures achieved prior to the pandemic.”

Moving on to the way in which he had seen a resurrection in the economy, he also said “The Government of Spain is not going to fall into euphoria or predict a catastrophe,” referring to latest economic data on employment and tourism in Spain.

He stressed the fundamental role of labour reform to consolidate the Government’s commitment to stable employment.

“Since the labour reform was approved, we have four million more indefinite contracts and 11 million in total, a historical maximum”, he explained.

Sánchez outlined the efforts of the Executive to contain inflation and confirmed to the monarch the firm determination of the Government to alleviate the effects of the war on the economy of Spanish families and companies.

“We are implementing measures to cushion the economic and social effects of inflation and always with the purpose of defending the middle and working class,” he added.

The President of the Government launched a message of unity and social solidarity in the face of war, appealing “to all parties and public administrations to flee from any selfish, unilateral and unsupportive behaviour, which does not represent Spain’s European commitment”.

'Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met King Felipe VI'