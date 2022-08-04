By Laura Kemp • 04 August 2022 • 10:47

Top quality fresh food from El Figon de Montemar

SPECIALISING in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Restaurant El Figon de Montemar is a family‐run business that has been established in the beautiful Torremolinos since 1990.

Voted the Best Restaurant of the Year in 2007, El Figon de Montemar is reminiscent of grandma’s cooking ‐ slow‐cooked, flavourful using top‐quality, fresh ingredients. El Figon de Montemar does not complicate its dishes, but simply uses the best local produce to create flavours,

textures and smells that will remind you of those home‐cooked meals.

Welcoming international and Spanish customers alike and popular with residents as well as visitors, Restaurant El Figon de Montemar serves speciality dishes including daily fresh fish and tender meats all brought to you with incredible, friendly service from the staff!

From their crispy cod croquettes to their courgette delicacies, their delicious beef sirloin tartare to their excellent oxtail ‐Restaurant El Figon de Montemar has something for everyone on the menu‐ not to mention their decadent desserts if you still have some room left!

They also serve a range of gluten‐free and vegetarian options.

If you are looking for simple, fresh, home‐cooked food in an authentic atmosphere, look no further than this hidden gem of a restaurant, known by those who know well‐cooked, fresh Mediterranean food.

When you visit you will be offered something special as a Euro Weekly News reader ‐ so why not enjoy their large, sunny terrace with a beautiful sea view while trying their incredible menu or a thirst‐quenching bottle of red or white Spanish wine.

Address: Avenida Carlota Alessandri number 101-103 in Torremolinos.

Opening hours: Open every day except Mondays. Telephone: 952 372 688 or 649 595 512

Follow them on Facebook: @elfigondemontemar

Sponsored