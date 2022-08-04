By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 19:44

Three days of mourning declared after Valencian scientist Santiago Grisolía dies aged 99. Image: Ximo Puig/Twitter

ONE of Spain’s top scientists Valencian Santiago Grisolía died at the age of 99 at the Clinical Hospital of Valencia on Thursday, August 4.

The news of Santiago Grisolía’s death prompted the Valencian Community government to announce three days of mourning.

The Valencian Government said: “We have decreed three days of official mourning in the Valencian Community in memory of the president of the Valencian Culture Council (CVC), Santiago Grisolía, who died this Thursday in Valencia at the age of 99.

Santiago Grisolía García, born in Valencia in 1923, to whom the Generalitat granted its High Distinction in 2007, is the holder, among other recognitions, of the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research (1990), as well as an honorary doctorate from the universities of Valencia, Polytechnic of Valencia, Salamanca, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, León, Basque Country, Siena, Florence, Kansas, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lisbon, Castilla-La Mancha, Valladolid and UNED.

President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, wrote following his announcement of García’s death: “Professor Santiago Grisolía has died at the age of 99. Brilliant scientist, soul of the Rei Jaume I awards and president of the Consell Valencià de Cultura. Our scientific beacon. Thanks for everything Santiago. We will take care of your eternal legacy.”

The biochemist died at 7 am. He had been hospitalised for a few days after his health condition worsened after being “treated for covid,” the Generalitat said.

“In January 2023, he would have been 100 years old,” the Valencian government noted.

They added: “Until very recently, he could still be seen in a wheelchair at some social and scientific events.

“On June 16, he participated in the delivery of literary and drawing prizes for children and adolescents at the Consell Valencià de Cultura, which he chaired for 26 years, from 1996 until his death.”

Santiago García studied medicine in the faculties of Madrid and Valencia and was a disciple of Severo Ochoa in the Chemistry Department of the University of New York. He also carried out his research and teaching work at the universities of Kansas, Chicago and Wisconsin.

Since the presidency of the Fundación de Estudios Avanzados, he contributed to promoting society’s relationship with science and sponsored the creation of the prestigious King Jaume I Awards, which recognise scientific and research excellence and which count in each edition with an important presence of Nobel prizes on its jury.

