Two floors of London tower block erupt in flames after reports of ‘loud explosion’

By Chris King • 04 August 2022 • 22:14

Image of London Fire Brigade. Credit: Michaelpuche/Shutterstock.com

A tower block in the Shoreditch area of London has erupted in flames with witnesses claiming to have heard a ‘loud explosion’.

Around 100 firefighters have been battling a huge blaze at a tower block in the Shoreditch area of London this afternoon, Thursday, August 4. According to dailymail.co.uk, local residents reported hearing what sounded like a ‘large explosion that sounded like a bomb’.

The incident occurred on Granby St in Bethnal Green, with 15 London Fire Brigade (LFB) appliances being deployed to the scene at around 5:53pm from stations including Islington, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Shadwell, and Dockhead.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats in #Shoreditch Bethnal Green Road is closed from Brick Lane to Queensbridge Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible https://t.co/mRwVLtt9Bh pic.twitter.com/eowzGVvGpO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 4, 2022

LFB confirmed in a statement that flats on the second and third floors of an eight-storey block were alight, and the force had received 42 calls informing them of the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined they said.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from a second floor flat He has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Another four people have been led to safety by crews using fire escape hoods. They are being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation”, commented Station Commander Paul Green.

“Firefighters are continuing to carry out a systematic search of the building. Part of Bethnal Green Road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible”.

Distressing footage of fire at Bentworth Court, Bethnal Green. Surrounding roads have been closed by the emergency services, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Y5T4e7YtZN — Tower Hamlets News (@towerhamletnews) August 4, 2022

___________________________________________________________

