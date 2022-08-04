Two Line 9 viaducts over the Quisi ravine in Benissa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 August 2022 • 18:26
BENISSA VISIT: Rebecca Torro, Anais Menguzzato view the new site with local mayor Arturo Poquet and Mobility councillor
Photo credit: GVA.es
The original railway bridge, built more than a century ago, is still safe and in use but would be unable to take the weight of the new dual-mode electric-diesel trains that will cover the Benidorm-Denia route once modernisation has been completed.
The €9.9 million contract to build the viaduct has gone to a specially-created temporary partnership between the FCC and CHM multinational companies.
The new 370-metre structure, located a little downstream from the original bridge, should be finished by July 2023.
Rebecca Torro, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies, Public Works and Transport department, was accompanied by rail operator FGV’s managing director Anais Menguzzato as she visited the site where the foundations were being dug for the new bridge.
“Line 9 continues to make good progress, with the Teulada-Gata section now in use,” Torro said. “But we have to tackle three bridges in order to modernise this line.”
Earlier, regional president Ximo Puig had confirmed that Line 9 would be operative by the end of this year or in early 2023 independently of whether work needed to continue on its bridges.
“We are also studying the possibility of converting disused FGV infrastructure into Via Verde pedestrian routes so that everybody may enjoy them,” Torro revealed during her Benissa visit.
