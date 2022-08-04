By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 9:39

Ukraine destroys 15 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, August 4, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces was shared on Twitter:

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 4. About 41,500 Russian soldiers were eliminated.”

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 4. About 41,500 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/SKwuf4cNkd — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 41500 after another 150 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 15 more Russian tanks after reports of six tanks being destroyed the previous day.

Thirty-eight vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as seven artillery systems were also destroyed.

Russian forces were reported to have suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk regions.

The highest ranking official to be reported killed in combat this week was Olga Kachura, a Russian Colonel who was one of the founders of the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to Colonel Olga Kachura (posthumously) – for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty,” read an official statement published by the Kremlin.

The news follows the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine publishing official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, August 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.