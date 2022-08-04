UN International Criminal Court cannot accuse Russia of “aggression” on Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 7:47

Friemann/Shutterstock.com

The Court will reportedly not be able to accuse Russia of “aggression”on Ukraine as the ongoing war continues, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

Russia will not be accused of “aggression” on Ukraine in legal terms by the UN International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Court cannot apply the article “aggression” concerning the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba stated:

“In its (International Criminal Court) statute, it is written that one of the crimes on which it can judge is aggression.”

“But in practice, purely for legal reasons, it cannot apply this article specifically to the case of Ukraine and Russia.”

The news follows reports that Russian Colonel Olga Kachura has reportedly been killed by Ukraine’s armed forces in Horlivka, Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Olga Kachura, a Russian Colonel was one of the founders of the militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The mayor of Horlivka Ivan Prikhodko reported the death on his official Telegram stating:

“Today is a black day for Horlivka and the republic. A brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic tragically died.” Kachura Olga Sergeevna, the victorious and unwavering Korsa!”

