Velez-Malaga offers free Wi-Fi on beaches of Torre del Mar

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 19:14

Velez-Malaga now offers free Wi-Fi on the beaches of Torre del Mar. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Beachgoers in Torre del Mar, in the province of Malaga, will now be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi courtesy of the Velez-Malaga Town Hall.

On August 1, the first deputy mayor of the municipality of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, together with the councillor for New Technology, Juan Carlos Muñoz, announced that free Wi-Fi will be available at various points along the coast of Torre del Mar. The initiative is currently in its first phase and has been tested over the past few weeks.

Pérez Atencia said: “Nowadays, the use of mobile phones has become widespread and we regularly use them when we go to the beach to call, text, listen to music or podcasts and even watch films or read books. People usually carry out these everyday activities using Wi-Fi connections, whether at home or elsewhere, and now they will also be able to do them on the beach in Torre del Mar.”

“The service has been tested for several weeks and now it is stable, allowing users to have a satisfactory experience. With this initiative, we continue to be a municipality that is ahead in terms of technology applied to tourism,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.