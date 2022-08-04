By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 10:58

Velez-Malaga urges Junta de Andalucia to clean rural streams and rivers. Credit: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The Town Hall of Velez-Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, has asked the Junta de Andalucia to carry out their responsibility of cleaning rivers and streams in rural areas.

On August 1, the first deputy mayor of the municipality of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, signed a letter addressed to the Junta de Andalucia’s Territorial Delegation of Sustainable Development in Malaga urging the Junta to clean up and take care of the beds of the rivers and streams of the municipality.

Pérez Atencia said: “The drought affecting our region causes the accumulation of debris on the beds of streams and rivers, which means that there will be a high risk of flooding when the storms and torrential rain arrive in the next few months.”

According to estimates by municipal experts, Velez-Malaga has approximately 150 kilometres of streams and rivers throughout the municipality, of which almost 90 per cent are in rural areas.

According to Supreme Court Ruling 4626/2017, of December 13, cleaning public bodies of water in urban areas is the Town Hall’s responsibility, while the cleaning of rivers and streams in non-urban areas corresponds to the Ministry of the Environment of the Junta de Andalucia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.