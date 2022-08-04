WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus accused of not being vaccinated against Covid

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 12:45

A VIDEO making the rounds on social media on Thursday, August 4, apparently implies that Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who was recently re-elected for a second term as WHO Director-General, has not received his first Covid vaccination.

The video with the caption: “Tedros not jabbed? Well, who’d have thought?” has received over 300 retweets on Twitter and led to hundreds of comments.

In the unverified video, Dr Tedros is asked by a reporter about his own vaccination status.

“You got your first shot… when?” the reporter asks.

“You know, still I feel like I know where I belong,” Tedros answers.

He adds: “In a poor country called Ethiopia, in a poor continent called Africa.

“And wanted to wait until Africa and other countries and other regions can slowly start vaccinations.”

He concludes: “So I was protesting, in other words, because we are failing.”

The video does not indicate whether the WHO Director-General was asked about the Covid vaccination or when the video was made but many people online were quick to jump on the video.

One person said: “If there was genuinely a deadly virus and these jabs were genuine safe vaccines to combat it then Tedros, Schwab, Fauci and their ilk would have kicked everyone else out of the way to be first in the queue for them!”

“My God, admitting he’s a liar!!!! Must have ‘forgot’ he was photographed ‘getting the vax’,!!!” another said.

While another person said: “I imagine he’s just one of many many high profile people pushing something they themselves have avoided.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I bet none at the WEF and WHO are jabbed. They know better.”

However, one person was quick to point out that Dr Tedros appeared to have been jabbed in 2021.

“Maybe not boosted? He did this whole photo op when he supposedly got it,” they wrote with a tweet from Dr Tedros in which he is pictured reportedly getting his Covid vaccination on May 12, 2021.

In the tweet, the WHO chief said: Today it was my turn to get vaccinated @Hopitaux_unige against #COVID19. Vaccines save lives. It’s critical to get them to all counties A.S.A.P. If like me you live in a country where vaccines are available, please get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

