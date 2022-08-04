By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:36

Your parking and car rental covered with AA Parking and Costa Coches

Are you looking for private and secure parking at Almeria or Alicante Airport, or looking to rent a car for a reasonable price? Look no further than AA Parking and Costa Coches!

The beginning of your trip could not be any easier than booking private parking and your rental car in one swift click or call. AA Parking will provide a meet and greet airport service for you to then pick up your rental car from Mojacar, Almeria, Alicante or Murcia.

At AA Parking, you will receive a safe and secure space for your vehicle that is covered from the elements and monitored 24/7 for the same price as companies storing vehicles under the hot sun! Not only this, AA Parking is an established and trusted car parking provider that has been in business for over 12 years, providing highly convenient parking at a low cost.

The flexible and incredibly organised team at AA Parking can pick up or deliver your car at the airport, transfer your car between airports as well as ensuring that your car starts and that the tyres are pumped up ready for your onward journey. They also offer a great valeting service and can arrange ITVs, services, repairs and bodywork whilst you are away – all at competitive prices.

Upon your arrival, Costa Coches will provide you with prompt and friendly service without hidden charges, including budget car hire, and you can forget about those dreaded long queues when you arrive! Costa Coches’ nine years in business has made them a reputable company to hire a clean and well-maintained vehicle that is suited to your trip or holiday plans.

If you have been looking for an affordable annual contract for parking, AA Parking is currently offering a reduced rate of just €450 for indoor parking in Alicante for the year, with dual airport contracts available – so you’ll never have to search for a parking space again.

If you would like to find out more about what AA Parking and Costa Coches can do for you, get in touch today.

Address: Morontes Trust SL, Paseo Mediteraneo 459, Mojacar Playa, 04638

Telephone: +34 950 459 208

Mobile: +34 639 081 067

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Facebook: @aaparking / @costacoches

Sponsored