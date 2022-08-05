Apply online for your RENFE discount vouchers from Monday, August 8

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 August 2022 • 13:58

You will be able to apply online for your RENFE multi-trip discount vouchers from Monday however the sale of the ticket won’t be registered until August 24.

The announcement on Friday, August 5 said that users of the Cercanías, Media Distancia and Avant services can request multi-trip tickets by registering on the RENFE website from Monday.

RENFE have opted for the two-stage system as they expect an avalanche of applications that could result in the ticket system crashing.

The ordering system is still being finalised but it is clear that you will need to register and order the voucher online using a bank card. Although not yet confirmed, it is thought that a QR code will be issued to those who register to enable them to take advantage of the discounted travel.

Adopting the method will also allow RENFE to refund those who have paid for season tickets in advance, but who then make use of the discount voucher.

Renfe will also suspend the sale of all multi-trip tickets and regular season tickets during the four months that the discount vouchers are valid. Only single-journey or round-trip tickets will be available for sale at regular fares.

Discount voucher types

Discount vouchers will only be valid for multi-trips taken on Cercanías or Rodalies service within one location e.g. Madrid or Valencia. Should you wish to use a different regional line you will need a second voucher code or you will have to pay the normal price.

The vouchers will give you unlimited travel between any origin and destination from September 1 to December 31, but you will have to make more than 16 trips for the discount to be valid.

Customers must pay a deposit of €10 to acquire the new recurring subscription, which will be returned at the end of the validity period once it is verified that the number of trips has been fulfilled.

A special multi-trip ticket will also be created with unlimited trips for conventional Media Distancia services. The ticket will be v for four months and will be free for users who make 16 or more journeys. A deposit of €20 euros is payable and will be refunded at the end of the discount period.

Long-distance discount voucher

A 50 per cent discount will apply to Avant multi-trip tickets (Card Plus Pass, Card Plus 10 or Card Plus 10-45) that are sold between September 1 and December 3. Ticket holders who bought prior to the announcement or availability of the discount, and who may the required number of trips will be entitled to a refund.

Additional discounts and Spain visitors

Importantly, discounts for large families, groups and other organisations will be deducted after the 50 per cent discount voucher has been applied.

Anyone visiting Spain during the period will also be entitled to benefit from the scheme, qualifying for the same discount as those who live locally.

Should you need more information visit the RENFE site where you will find all details of the scheme.

Most of all don’t forget that from Monday, August 8 you will be able to go online and apply for the RENFE discount vouchers.

