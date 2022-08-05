Benidorm (Alicante) town hall helps out with €50 for pensioners’ energy bills

By Linda Hall • 05 August 2022 • 15:41

BENIDORM RESIDENTS: Help with energy bills for over-65s Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall is helping to combat energy poverty.

Over-65s will receive a direct payment of at least €50 to assist in paying electricity bills, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced.

“At a time of huge economic uncertainty, it’s important to help the elderly,” he said.

“They provided support at critical moments in the past and they need extra help now.”

Payments totalling €300,000 – co-financed by the Diputacion provincial council and Benidorm town hall – will be distributed by the Social Welfare department.

Once all requests have been dealt with, the remainder will be shared amongst the applicants, the mayor explained: “An initial €50 grant could increase to €100,” the mayor pointed out.

All over-65s registered on the municipal Padron who have lived in Benidorm for an uninterrupted five years and either own or rent their habitual residence are eligible, Perez said.

Other members of the household should be related to the applicant, over 65 and similarly registered on the Padron for five uninterrupted years.

Applications should be made to https://sede.benidorm.org/catalogo-de-servicios/BSENER/ (requiring a digital signature) or in person at the town hall’s Registro General office as well as the Jose Llorca Linares, La Torreta, Jelena and Tanit social centres or municipal administrative extension offices. A prior appointment should be made at the latter via the www.benidorm.org website .

Homeowners should present receipts for their 2021 IBI rates and ID for others living in the home as well as three 2022 electricity bills. Those living in rented accommodation should provide a rent contract and, again, family members’ ID. If electricity bills are not in their name, they should provide proof that they have paid them.

