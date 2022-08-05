By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 16:27
BREAKING: Head of Palestine's Jihad Movement reportedly killed in missile strike Credit: Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.com
The alleged death of Taysir al-Jabari, Head of Palestine’s Jihad Movement was reported by Anna Ahronheim, Military and Defense Correspondent, for the Jersusalem Post, on her official Twitter account:
“The IDF killed the head of PIJ in Gaza, Taysir al-Jabari, the successor of Baha Abu al-Ata, in a targeted strike. Just a reminder, when Ata was taken out there was a military operation which saw thousands of rockets fired on Israel by the group. Hamas stayed out of it.”
The IDF killed the head of PIJ in Gaza, Taysir al-Jabari, the successor of Baha Abu al-Ata, in a targeted strike. Just a reminder, when Ata was taken out there was a military operation which saw thousands of rockets fired on Israel by the group. Hamas stayed out of it.
Footage of the alleged strike that killed the Head of the Islamic Jihad Palestine Movement was also shared on Twitter:
“Footage from the base of the apartment block in Beit Hanoun, #Gaza where Saraya Al-Quds Commander Jihad Taysir al-Jabari was reportedly killed, no official comment has been made by the faction themselves however this is being reported as confirmed by multiple outlets.”
Footage from the base of the apartment block in Beit Hanoun, #Gaza where Saraya Al-Quds Commander Jihad Taysir al-Jabari was reportedly killed, no official comment has been made by the faction themselves however this is being reported as confirmed by multiple outlets. pic.twitter.com/LmlHXV38HD
Futher video footage was shared on Twitter:
🇮🇱 🇵🇸 More videos of the impact consequences pic.twitter.com/7wLcs3oEHq
In addition Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala vowed war:
🇮🇱🇵🇸 Times of Israel: IDF issues gathering restrictions up to 80 km from Gaza. Valid until tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/ILqtmHiWvf
The news follows a video that circulated online in which Palestinian protesters set an Israeli Defence vehicle on fire with a molotov cocktail, as reported on Thursday, July 21.
