BREAKING: Head of Palestine's Jihad Movement reportedly killed in missile strike Credit: Anas-Mohammed/Shutterstock.com

Taysir al-Jabari, the Head of the Islamic Jihad Palestine Movement has reportedly been killed in a missile strike by Israel Defence Forces, as reported on Friday, August 5.

The alleged death of Taysir al-Jabari, Head of Palestine’s Jihad Movement was reported by Anna Ahronheim, Military and Defense Correspondent, for the Jersusalem Post, on her official Twitter account:

“The IDF killed the head of PIJ in Gaza, Taysir al-Jabari, the successor of Baha Abu al-Ata, in a targeted strike. Just a reminder, when Ata was taken out there was a military operation which saw thousands of rockets fired on Israel by the group. Hamas stayed out of it.”

Footage of the alleged strike that killed the Head of the Islamic Jihad Palestine Movement was also shared on Twitter:

“Footage from the base of the apartment block in Beit Hanoun, #Gaza where Saraya Al-Quds Commander Jihad Taysir al-Jabari was reportedly killed, no official comment has been made by the faction themselves however this is being reported as confirmed by multiple outlets.”

Futher video footage was shared on Twitter:

In addition Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala vowed war:

The news follows a video that circulated online in which Palestinian protesters set an Israeli Defence vehicle on fire with a molotov cocktail, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

