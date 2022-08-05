By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 15:04

China threatens Taiwan dispatching 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Strait Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

The People’s Liberation Army of China has dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Taiwan Strait, as tensions continue to escalate, as reported on Friday, August 5.

Taiwan reported China’s dispatch of aircraft and vessels from the official Twitter account of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence, stating:

“PLA dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels until 17:00 (UTC+8) for the activities around Taiwan Strait, part of which had crossed the median line and jeopardized the status quo of the strait.”

“#ROCArmedForces responded to such a situation accordingly with surveillance systems, CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and missile systems. We condemn such action that disturbed our surrounding airspace and waters and continue to ensure our democracy and freedom free from threats.”

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

The Ministry of Defence of Taiwan also shared a video in response to China’s actions:

“The recent coercion from PRC’s drills around us aimed to change the status quo of Taiwan Strait, violated our sovereignty, and caused tension in the Indo-Pacific region. #ROCArmedForces seek no escalation, but we succumb to no challenges and respond with reason.”

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Taiwan’s ports and waterways, are now blocked by China as a consequence to the US visit, with the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) announcing several military exercises around Taiwan.

The PLA announced six exercise areas around Taiwan island, the closest being only 9 nautical miles from the island.

In addition, China has restricted flights around Taiwan during its military exercises in response to the US visit.

