By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 14:33
Chris Jenkins British and Commonwealth Boxing Champion coming to Spain's Jalon
Coming soon to Chapman’s Boxing club, Jalon at the end of August, Chris Jenkins will carry out training sessions as well as Q&A sessions where participants will have the opportunity to ask all of their burning questions.
The 33-year-old boxing legend will carry out masterclasses from Chapman’s Boxing and Fitness Club.
Call Jaime on 617627985 for more information and to reserve your place.
Book now for this unmissable experience!
In addition The Euro Weekly News will be doing an exclusive interview with Chris Jenkins on August 30.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.