By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 14:33

Chris Jenkins British and Commonwealth Boxing Champion coming to Spain's Jalon

Chris Jenkins, the Welsh professional boxer who held both the British and the Commonwealth Welterweight titles between 2019 and July 2021 is set to visit Jalon in the north of Spain’s Costa Blanca on August 23 until September 3.

Coming soon to Chapman’s Boxing club, Jalon at the end of August, Chris Jenkins will carry out training sessions as well as Q&A sessions where participants will have the opportunity to ask all of their burning questions.

The 33-year-old boxing legend will carry out masterclasses from Chapman’s Boxing and Fitness Club.

Call Jaime on 617627985 for more information and to reserve your place.

Book now for this unmissable experience!

In addition The Euro Weekly News will be doing an exclusive interview with Chris Jenkins on August 30.

