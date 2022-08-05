Covid data in Spain on Friday, August 5, show the incidence rate keeps falling

By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 23:31

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain shows that the incidence rate among the over-60s is still falling.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, August 5, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 20,188 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since the last report on Tuesday, August 2.

Of this number, 11,564 have occurred in people over 60 years of age, which brings the total number of infections in Spain to 2,891,714 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in Spain confirms its downward trend, at least among those over 60 and vulnerable (the only ones who are still being monitored for the disease).

After this indicator peaked on July 12, when it reached 1,255 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, this Friday, August 5, it has dropped to 395 cases. That is about 80 points less than in the previous report, published last Tuesday.

Another 381 people have died from coronavirus, raising the official figure since the pandemic began to 111,094 deaths.

Currently, 6,697 coronavirus patients are hospitalised throughout Spain, 1,139 less than in the previous report. They occupy 5.7 per cent of available beds, a decrease of almost one point compared to last Tuesday, August 2. In ICUs, the number of patients also decreased, with 393 people, accounting for 4.59 per cent of the beds.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.